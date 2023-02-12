Rantanen picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over Florida.
One apple came with the man advantage. Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 34 goals and 29 assists in 51 games this season. His seven shots Saturday tied Evan Rodrigues and Matthew Tkachuk for the game high.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Picks up assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Tallies twice in loss•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: One of each in Friday's win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Leads Avalanche past Flames•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Lights lamp twice against Sens•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Gathers helper in loss•