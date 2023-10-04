Rantanen is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told Peter Baugh of The Athletic on Wednesday.
Bednar thinks Rantanen will still be fine for Colorado's season opener against LA on Oct. 11. Rantanen had 55 goals and 105 points in 82 outings with the Avalanche in 2022-23.
