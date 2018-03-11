Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Big three-point game
Rantanen scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-2 victory over Arizona.
Rantanen's excellent year just keeps getting better. He has five points, including four assists, in his last two games and 16 points (five points, 11 assists) in his last 10. Rantanen shows great chemistry with Nathan MacKinnon and that duo should be a force down the stretch.
More News
