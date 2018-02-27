Rantanen scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Monday's 3-1 win over Vancouver.

This was the 14th multi-point showing of the season for Rantanen, and he now has 20 goals and 38 asssits through 61 games for the campaign. He's proven to be an excellent complement for Nathan MacKinnon, as the duo has combined for an elite 5.19 goals per hour this season over 901:04 of shared ice time. While there would be nothing to complain about if Rantanen maintained his current scoring pace through the end of 2017-18 and in seasons to come, he might have trouble topping his current rate of production.