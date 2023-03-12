Rantanen picked up two assists Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over Arizona.

Rantanen fed Nathan MacKinnon in the slot on a second-period power play and got a helper on Cale Makar's winner in the extra frame. He's on a three-game, four-point streak (one goal, three assists); three of his four points have come with the man advantage. Rantanen is on a career pace this season, including a chance to deliver his first-ever 50-plus goal NHL campaign.