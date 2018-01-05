Rantanen scored a power-play marker and added a helper at even strength in Thursday's win over the Blue Jackets.

Rantanen has factored in on every goal scored by the Avalanche in consecutive victories and is up to 14 goals and 38 points in 40 games. The Finnish forward is having a fantastic season on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and has potted seven tallies with the man advantage. The 21-year-old has become a fantasy weapon due to his consistent offensive production and slick hands. Use him well.