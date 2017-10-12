Rantanen has collected a goal and two assists while averaging 16:52 of ice time (4:30 on the power play) through the first four games of the season.

The 20-year-old winger has been locked in alongside Nathan MacKinnon atop the Colorado depth chart to start the season, so it's encouraging that Rantanen is being set up for success and also finding the scoresheet. After recording 20 goals and 38 points during his first full campaign in the league last year, Rantanen is in position to take another step forward offensively in 2017-18.