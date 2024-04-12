Rantanen (concussion) has been cleared for contact in the lead-up to Saturday's matchup with Winnipeg, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Rantanen needs just three more points to match his career-high point total from last season (105). It's back-to-back seasons in which the 27-year-old winger reached the 100-point threshold. The Finn skated in a second-line role at Friday's practice and could be set to fill that spot in the lineup once given the all-clear to play.
