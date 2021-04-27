Rantanen has cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Rantanen has been away from the team for a week while going through the league's virus protocols, but he was able to skate on his own Monday, so there's a chance he'll be able to return to action Wednesday versus Vegas if he's able to get a full practice in Tuesday. The 24-year-old Finn has racked up 26 goals and 52 points through 43 games this campaign.