Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Closing in on return

Rantanen (lower body) won't play Wednesday against Edmonton, but he's hopeful that he'll be ready to return this weekend, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

The Avalanche have a home-and-home set with the Blackhawks this weekend, which will start with a matinee matchup in Denver on Friday, so Rantanen will likely be reevaluated ahead of that contest. Once cleared to play, the 23-year-old Finn will return to a top-six role and a spot on Colorado's first power-play unit.

