Rantanen scored a goal on three shots and supplied an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Rantanen tallied to tie the game at 2-2 late in the first period. He also had a hand in Nathan MacKinnon's go-ahead goal in the third. During a seven-game point streak, Rantanen has racked up seven goals and six helpers. The Finnish winger leads the Avalanche with 38 points (19 tallies, 19 assists), and he's added 107 shots on net and a plus-15 rating in 31 outings.