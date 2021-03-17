Rantanen scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added a pair of hits in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Ducks.

Rantanen ignited the Avalanche's comeback with a second-period tally. He also assisted on Nathan MacKinnon's power-play marker in the third. The two-point effort put Rantanen at the 30-point mark in just 27 contests. The Finnish winger has 14 goals, 16 helpers, 90 shots on net and a plus-8 rating.