Rantanen provided an assist, five shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken in Game 5.

Rantanen set up Nathan MacKinnon's tally in the second period. In terms of production, this was one of Rantanen's quieter games in the series -- he's at five goals, two assists, 18 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through five playoff contests. With the Avalanche facing elimination in Seattle on Friday, the 26-year-old winger will need to be at his best.