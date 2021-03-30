Rantanen scored a goal on five shots and had two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Rantanen's 20th goal of the season was a beauty. The 24-year-old flashed terrific hands to get the puck through Anaheim defenseman Josh Manson in the slot and then flipped a backhander past netminder Ryan Miller to open the scoring 2:56 into the game. Rantanen has lit the lamp in six of his last eight contests, collecting at least one point in nine of his last 10. He became the eighth NHLer this season to hit the 40-point plateau.