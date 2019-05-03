Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Collects pair of assists
Rantanen registered two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks in Game 4.
After seeing his six-game point streak end in Game 3, Rantanen wasted little time getting back on the scoresheet with the two-helper outing. Rantanen has produced five goals and eight helpers in nine postseason games as one of the top offensive contributors for the Avalanche.
