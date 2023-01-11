Rantanen scored a goal on six shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Rantanen's pair of points came 20 seconds apart in the third period to spark the Avalanche's offense to life. The forward has three goals and two helpers through four contests in January. For the season, he's up to 27 tallies, 50 points (19 on the power play), 155 shots on net, 49 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 39 outings.