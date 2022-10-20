Rantanen scored two goals and assisted on another, but it wasn't enough as the Avalanche suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets on Wednesday.

Rantanen, who opened the season with a four-assist effort on Oct. 12, continues to thrive, producing three goals among nine points in four outings. The 25-year-old right winger connected on two second-period goals Wednesday, pulling the Avalanche to within 3-2. His assist on Valeri Nichushkin's goal with 1:33 remaining sent the game into the extra stanza. Rantanen has registered a point in the Avalanche's opening four encounters.