Rantanen scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Friday's 8-0 win over the Blues.

Rantanen had the lone helper on Gabriel Landeskog's goal to make it 3-0 before scoring just 2:31 later. Those were Rantanen's first points of the year after he was held scoreless by the Blues on Wednesday. While he's often overshadowed by superstar Nathan MacKinnon and captain Gabriel Landeskog, Rantanen is an efficient producer on the Avalanche's top line. The Finn has accumulated 212 points in 197 contests over the previous three seasons and should continue to score at a high volume in 2020-21.