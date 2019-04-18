Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Completes comeback with two goals
Rantanen scored two goals, one on the power play, in Wedneday's 3-2 overtime with against the Flames in Game 4.
It's Rantanen's third straight two-point effort, as he's made an impact in all three of the Avalanche's wins in the series. His first goal evened the score at 2 late in the third period, and his second goal was the overtime winner. The Finnish winger is a key component for the Avalanche offense and could be worth a look in DFS for Friday's Game 5.
