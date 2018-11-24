Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Continues top-tier production
Rantanen scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.
This is Rantanen's fifth multi-point game in the last six outings, and he stays atop the league with 36 points. Part of his high-caliber stat line comes from 11 points with the man advantage, and he'll look to add to his totals Saturday against the Stars.
