Rantanen notched an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Rantanen set up Nathan MacKinnon for an empty-net goal Sunday. The 24-year-old Rantanen continues to shine on the scoresheet with 13 goals, 15 assists, a plus-7 rating and 87 shots in 26 outings.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Produces two points•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Avalanche power-play leader•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Tickles twine twice•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Two of each Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: One of each Friday•