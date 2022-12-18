Rantanen tallied a power-play goal in Colorado's 3-1 win over Nashville on Saturday.
Rantanen has 21 goals and 38 points in 29 games this season. The 27-year-old forward is on a roll with eight goals and nine points in his last nine contests. He entered the game averaging 22:25 of ice time, including 4:30 on the power play. His playing time might dip slightly as the season progresses, but Rantanen is expected to remain on the top line and first power-play unit.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Reaches 20-goal mark•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Leads Avalanche with hat trick•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores in loss to Rangers•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Paces power-play ice time•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores 15th goal of 2022-23•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: One of each in win•