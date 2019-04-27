Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Corrals assist
Rantanen registered a power-play assist, two shots and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.
Rantanen has 10 points over a five-game point streak, although his multi-point streak ended with the single helper. The Finnish winger remains on the Avalanche's second line, but it hasn't affected his scoring output at all in the postseason.
