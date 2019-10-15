Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Corrals three points
Rantanen scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Monday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.
The Finnish winger set up Nikita Zadorov's tally in the first period and capped the four-goal frame with a power-play marker as well. Rantanen then set up Nathan MacKinnon's empty-netter to ice the result. Rantanen has recorded four goals and five helpers over a season-opening five game point streak. He's showing no rust from his extended contract holdout that cost him the entire preseason.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Logs another multi-point game•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Shows no rust in season opener•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Ready for season-opener•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Agrees to six-year deal with Avs•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: No show at camp•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Issued qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.