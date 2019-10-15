Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Corrals three points

Rantanen scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Monday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

The Finnish winger set up Nikita Zadorov's tally in the first period and capped the four-goal frame with a power-play marker as well. Rantanen then set up Nathan MacKinnon's empty-netter to ice the result. Rantanen has recorded four goals and five helpers over a season-opening five game point streak. He's showing no rust from his extended contract holdout that cost him the entire preseason.