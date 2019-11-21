Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Could rejoin practice soon

Rantanen (lower body) has been skating on his own and could get on the ice with the team soon, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

While the club hasn't provided a specific timeline for when Rantanen might be healthy enough to play, a return to practice would certainly be a step in the right direction. Prior to getting hurt, which has kept him sidelined for 12 games thus far, the Finnish winger racked up 12 points in nine games and seemed on pace for a third straight 80-plus point campaign.