Coach Jared Bednar is hopeful Rantanen (not injury related) will be ready to return to action Friday versus San Jose, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Rantanen won't play Wednesday against the Golden Knights, but he could be ready to rejoin the lineup against the Sharks after getting a few days of practice in. The 24-year-old forward has been fantastic this season, having racked up 26 goals and 52 points through 43 games, so fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his status as the week progresses.