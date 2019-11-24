Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Could return next weekend

Coach Jared Bednar said Rantanen (lower body) may return to the lineup next weekend, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

This is the first clear timeline that's come through for Rantanen. The Avalanche play a home-and-home on Friday and Saturday versus the Blackhawks. Assuming the Finnish winger doesn't experience a setback, he could appear in one of those contests.