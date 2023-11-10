Rantanen posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Rantanen reached the 10-assist mark with the secondary helper on Nathan MacKinnon's second-period tally. Over four games in November, Rantanen has picked up six points and 13 shots on net. The 27-year-old winger is up to 18 points, 44 shots on net, eight hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 12 appearances.