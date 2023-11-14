Rantanen scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.
Rantanen tied the game at 1-1 in the second period by following up on a Nathan MacKinnon shot. In the third, Rantanen made a touch pass in the neutral zone for the secondary helper on Jonathan Drouin's goal. Rantanen is up to 10 goals, 21 points, 50 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 14 contests. He's posted seven points over five outings in November.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Tallies in blowout loss•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Credited with assist•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Tacks on three points in win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: One of each in win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Explodes for four points•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Tallies on power play•