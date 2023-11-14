Rantanen scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Rantanen tied the game at 1-1 in the second period by following up on a Nathan MacKinnon shot. In the third, Rantanen made a touch pass in the neutral zone for the secondary helper on Jonathan Drouin's goal. Rantanen is up to 10 goals, 21 points, 50 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 14 contests. He's posted seven points over five outings in November.