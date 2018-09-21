Rantanen exited Thursday's contest early with a minor injury that held him out of practice Friday as well, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Rantanen exploded for 84 point in 81 games last season while paired with Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog. The winger is expected to play with the same linemates this year, which should set him up to attempt to repeat those numbers in 2018-19.