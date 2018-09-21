Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Dealing with minor injury
Rantanen exited Thursday's contest early with a minor injury that held him out of practice Friday as well, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Rantanen exploded for 84 point in 81 games last season while paired with Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog. The winger is expected to play with the same linemates this year, which should set him up to attempt to repeat those numbers in 2018-19.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Erupts in sophomore season•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Sets up pair in win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Tallies two points•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Multi-point effort against Blackhawks•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: In on all four goals Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Big three-point game•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...