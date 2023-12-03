Rantanen notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.
Rantanen has five helpers during his four-game streak, though he's now gone five contests without a goal. The 27-year-old can pile up points with the best of them, and he's effective as both a scorer and a provider. Rantanen has 30 points, 71 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 23 contests, keeping him on track to top the 100-point mark for the second straight year.
