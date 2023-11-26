Rantanen notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Rantanen hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games since his four-game point streak from Nov. 7-13, but he's still chipping in regularly. The 27-year-old stretched a pass to Jonathan Drouin on the Avalanche's opening tally Saturday. Rantanen is up to 12 goals, 13 assists, nine power-play points, 64 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 20 contests overall.
