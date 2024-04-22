Rantanen notched two assists and four hits in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Jets in Game 1.
Rantanen assisted on goals by Nathan MacKinnon and Casey Mittelstadt. The 27-year-old Rantanen was limited to four points over six appearances in April to close out the regular season, and he missed two games with a concussion. The winger had 104 points -- one shy of his career high -- in 80 outings overall and should continue to be a productive part of the Avalanche's offense in the playoffs.
