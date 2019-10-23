Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Deemed week-to-week

Coach Jared Bednar said Rantanen is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

It's fairly clear that Rantanen is dealing with a leg injury after a scary video revealed his leg bending awkwardly in Monday's loss to the Blues. According to Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950, Bednar doesn't believe this will require a 4-to-6 week recovery time, but the Avalanche will continue to evaluate how Rantanen responds to treatment. The 22-year-old's essentially ruled out until at least Oct. 30's game against the Panthers, although that feels like an aggressive timeline. Expect Rantanen to be placed on injured reserve before Friday's game against the Golden Knights.