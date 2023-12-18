Rantanen scored a power-play goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Rantanen has three goals and five assists over his last four games. Four of those eight points have come on the power play. The 27-year-old Finn continues to be excellent in a top-line role with time on the first power-play unit. He's produced 39 points (16 on the power play) with 101 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 31 contests overall. Rantanen is a set-and-forget player in fantasy.