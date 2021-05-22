Rantanen posted an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Rantanen set up a Tyson Jost tally in the second period. Through three games in the playoffs, Rantanen has already amassed five helpers and 12 shots on net. The star winger has gone seven outings without a goal dating back to May 7, but his playmaking has helped soften the blow for fantasy managers.