Rantanen provided two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Rantanen helped out on tallies by Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog in the contest. The two-helper game gave Rantanen nine assists through seven playoff contests, though he hasn't scored a goal since April 16. The winger has added 15 shots, 22 hits and an even plus-minus rating in the postseason.