Rantanen notched two assists, including one on the power play, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Rantanen set up first-period tallies by Gabriel Landeskog and Artturi Lehkonen. After scoring in all four games of the Western Conference Finals, it appears Rantanen has put his playmaking back on display to begin the Stanley Cup Finals. The 25-year-old has five tallies, 14 helpers, 42 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-3 rating in 15 playoff contests, with eight of his 19 points coming on the power play.