Rantanen supplied two assists, fired eight shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Rantanen also took a puck to the hand or arm that seemed to bother him at times during the game, but he led all Avalanche forwards with 24:59 of ice time anyway. He helped out on goals by Evan Rodrigues and Nathan MacKinnon in regulation. Rantanen has two goals and seven assists over his last five games, and he's up to 49 tallies, 45 helpers, 287 shots on net, 75 hits and a plus-12 rating through 76 appearances this season.