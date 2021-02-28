Rantanen produced two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Rantanen set up Gabriel Landeskog's power-play goal and Tyson Jost's even-strength tally, both in the third period. The 24-year-old Rantanen continues to produce well with a goal and seven helpers in his last six outings. The Finnish winger is at 18 points, 59 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 18 games overall.