Rantanen produced two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.
Rantanen set up Gabriel Landeskog's power-play goal and Tyson Jost's even-strength tally, both in the third period. The 24-year-old Rantanen continues to produce well with a goal and seven helpers in his last six outings. The Finnish winger is at 18 points, 59 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 18 games overall.
