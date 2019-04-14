Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Dishes two assists
Rantanen assisted on the tying and winning goals in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames in Game 2 of their first-round series.
Rantanen had 56 assists in 74 regular-season games, and he was a key component in the Avalanche's comeback victory. He's still on the second line as gets back to full fitness after an upper-body injury; however, his second assist went to first-liner Nathan MacKinnon.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Physical in return•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Officially back in action Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Hopeful for playoffs•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Set to miss final two games•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Still watching from press box•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...