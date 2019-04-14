Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Dishes two assists

Rantanen assisted on the tying and winning goals in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Rantanen had 56 assists in 74 regular-season games, and he was a key component in the Avalanche's comeback victory. He's still on the second line as gets back to full fitness after an upper-body injury; however, his second assist went to first-liner Nathan MacKinnon.