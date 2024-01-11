Rantanen recorded a pair of power-play assists, six shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Rantanen set up both of Valeri Nichushkin's goals in the contest. During his six-game point streak, Rantanen has three goals and six helpers, with six of those nine points coming with the man advantage. The 27-year-old winger is up to 53 points (27 on the power play), 146 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 42 appearances. Rantanen remains in a top-line role, though he's proven himself successful virtually anywhere in the top six in recent years.