Rantanen notched three assists and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings.

Rantanen continues to thrive late in the season with four tallies and eight helpers in his last eight games. The 24-year-old Finn is up to 64 points (30 tallies, 34 assists), 174 shots on net and a plus-27 rating through 51 contests. He's picked up 24 of his points on the power play, and he'll be a popular pick in fantasy competitions during the playoffs.