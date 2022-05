Rantanen notched three assists, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Two of Rantanen's helpers came on the power play. He set up Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews in the first period and added a secondary helper on a Gabriel Landeskog goal in the second. Rantanen matched his career high of 56 assists in the regular season, and his playmaking was on full display to open the postseason. The Finn remains a high-scoring winger in a top-line role.