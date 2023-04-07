Rantanen recorded a hat trick, one assist, six shots on goal, a plus-5 rating and two hits in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Rantanen's goal at 16:45 of the first period was his 50th of the season, but he didn't stop there. The Avalanche's top line set the tone early in the second period, with Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon each earning four points for the game. Rantanen has 10 points over his last three outings and 98 points, 293 shots, 77 hits, 68 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 77 contests overall. With four games left on the schedule, it seems like he'll soon join MacKinnon in the 100-point club.