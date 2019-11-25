Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Doubtful for Wednesday

Rantanen (lower body) has a chance to play Wednesday against the Oilers but is considered doubtful, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Coach Jared Bednar said Rantanen had a good practice Monday, albeit in a non-contact capacity, and another solid session Tuesday could turn the tide in favor of his return. If he's ruled out, however, this positive prognosis at least signals Rantanen is trending up for the weekend's home-and-home series against the Blackhawks starting Friday.