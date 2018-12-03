Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Early Art Ross Trophy favorite
Rantanen delivered a pair of assists -- one on the power play and the other with the net empty -- Sunday in a 2-0 road win over the Red Wings.
Rantanen leads the NHL in points, with his total comprised of 11 goals and 34 helpers through 27 games. Colorado runs the best power play with an immaculate 31.4-percent conversion rate, so you'd think that opposing teams would explore all means possible to play disciplined hockey against the Avs. However, they're ranked 10th with 86 man-advantage opportunities, and particularly if that trend continues, Rantanen could be on his way to claiming the Art Ross Trophy for the first time in his career.
