Rantanen scored a power-play goal on seven shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Rantanen got the Avalanche on the board with his goal at 5:49 of the first period. The Finnish winger didn't have Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) feeding him passes Friday, but it wasn't a problem for Rantanen this time. The 24-year-old is up to 30 goals, 60 points, 168 shots on net and a plus-26 rating through 48 outings.