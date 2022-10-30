Rantanen had a goal and an assist during a 5-4 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Rantanen, who scored a career-best 36 goals last season, connected on his first tally in five games, dating back to a two-goal effort against the Jets on Oct. 19. Last season, the 26-year-old right winger endured only two droughts of at least five games. Rantanen snapped his latest goalless skid following goalie Alexandar Georgiev's athletic saves during a goal-mouth scramble. He noticed an opening deep, skated behind the Islanders' defense and received a breakaway pass from Josh Manson, scoring on a snap wrister.