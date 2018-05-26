Rantanen racked up 29 goals and 84 points in 81 games during the 2017-18 campaign.

Rantanen found chemistry with Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon on Colorado's top line and power play, where he posted 12 goals and 35 points. The 21-year-old winger was especially efficient in his shooting, firing the puck on net 178 times to finish with a conversion rate of 16.3 percent. The No. 10 pick in 2015 is heading into a contract year, and similar production could secure him a monster contract.