Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Erupts in sophomore season
Rantanen racked up 29 goals and 84 points in 81 games during the 2017-18 campaign.
Rantanen found chemistry with Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon on Colorado's top line and power play, where he posted 12 goals and 35 points. The 21-year-old winger was especially efficient in his shooting, firing the puck on net 178 times to finish with a conversion rate of 16.3 percent. The No. 10 pick in 2015 is heading into a contract year, and similar production could secure him a monster contract.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Sets up pair in win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Tallies two points•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Multi-point effort against Blackhawks•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: In on all four goals Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Big three-point game•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Notches two assists in Thursday's OT loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...